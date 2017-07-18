Lucas Leiva: Liverpool midfielder joins Lazio after completing medical

Lucas Leiva made 345 appearances for Liverpool following his move in 2007

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has completed his transfer to Lazio.

Lucas, 30, had been Liverpool's longest-serving player, having joined in 2007 for £5m from Brazilian side Gremio.

The Brazilian played 345 games for Liverpool, including 247 in the Premier League.

His last game for Liverpool came as a substitute in the final Premier League game of last season, a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Lucas will be a direct replacement for Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia, who has joined AC Milan.

Lazio finished fifth in Serie A last season and will compete in the Europa League under manager Simone Inzaghi.

Lucas was pictured at the airport when he landed for his medical

Versatile but often overlooked

Lucas played almost 350 games for Liverpool despite never being a regular fixture in the Reds midfield.

His versatility meant he was also used as a centre-back - a position he found himself in many times during his 31 appearances last season.

He was a popular player at Anfield, being named Young Player of the Year in 2010 and Fans' Player of the Year in 2011.

The departures of Xabi Alonso in 2009 and Javier Mascherano in 2011 saw Lucas became an integral part of the team but he suffered a cruciate ligament injury at Stamford Bridge in December 2011, meaning he missed the rest of the season and Liverpool's League Cup final win over Cardiff.

Lucas, who won 24 caps for Brazil, scored seven goals in his Liverpool career but just one in the Premier League - a header in the 3-0 win over Newcastle in May 2009.

He played 45 minutes at centre-back alongside Joel Matip in the friendly against Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday last week but missed Friday's draw with Wigan.

'Lucas earned respect with endless effort and energy'

BBC Radio 5 Live football reporter Juliette Ferrington

There was a hint at the end of last season that Lucas and Liverpool would go their separate ways - and when he was pulled from the squad on Friday for a pre-season game at Wigan it was obvious his Reds career was drawing to an end.

The Brazilian survived under five different managers and it was perhaps fitting that it was Kenny Dalglish who presented Leiva with a golden '21' - his squad number - on the last day of last season to mark his 10 years at the club.

It was under Dalglish's management the midfielder excelled. He refused to buckle under unforgiving pressure and worked hard to earn the respect of the crowd, answering his critics with endless effort and energy.

His bond with the club and city is strong. His versatility has been crucial. But all good things come to an end and 345 appearances is testament not only to his ability but to his dedication and professionalism as well.