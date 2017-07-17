Michu: Ex-Swansea midfielder retires after long injury struggle

Michu was singed by Swansea in 2012 to fill a gap left by Gylfi Sigurdsson's return to Tottenham after a spell on loan in Wales

Michu, the Spanish midfielder who helped Swansea win the League Cup in 2013, has been forced to retire.

The 31-year-old was the Swans' top scorer in 2012-13 with 22 goals in a spectacular first season after a £2m move from Rayo Vallecano.

Within two years of helping Swansea finish ninth in the Premier League a recurring ankle injury saw him playing fourth-flight football in Spain.

Michu spent the 2016-17 season with Oviedo and plans to move into coaching.

He started his career with Oviedo and also played for Celta Vigo before joining Rayo Vallecano, and was capped once by Spain in 2013.

But Michu's playing career will be defined by his rise to prominence as the Premier League's signing of the season in 2012-13 and the goals which helped establish Swansea in the top flight.

The 2013 Capital One Cup was Swansea's first piece of English silverware

Michu's contribution to Swansea's historic 2012-13 season saw the Spaniard transformed from unheralded £2m summer signing to the biggest bargain in the Premier League.

He scored twice in the Swans' opening day 5-0 win over QPR at Loftus Road - manager Michael Laudrup's first Premier League game in charge of the Swans - and went on to net another 20 in the season.

Among the memorable strikes were two late goals in a 2-0 away win over Arsenal in December 2012, and a trademark cool finish in a 2-0 win at Chelsea in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

Michu also scored as the Swans crushed Bradford 5-0 in the final at Wembley to claim their first major English football trophy.

He ended the season with 22 goals as Swansea finished ninth in the Premier League and valued at £30m by the club, who had given the player an extended contract in January 2013.

At the start of the 2013-14 season Michu made his debut for Spain as a replacement in a 2-1 win over Belarus.

The painful fall from grace

But the ankle injury which was to blight the remainder of his career meant his second season in south Wales failed to live up to expectations.

Early season highlights, like a goal in the 3-0 away win over Valencia in the Europa League, gave way to frustration as his first-team appearances became few and far-between.

Michu (back left) made his debut for Spain in a World Cup qualifier against Belarus in 2013

Michu played only five times after Christmas 2013 and finished the season - which saw Laudrup depart and Garry Monk installed as manager - with six goals in 25 matches.

The 1-0 defeat by Hull on 5 April 2014 turned out to be Michu's last game for the Swans.

In the summer of 2014 he joined Napoli on a season-long loan, but played only six times.

He was released by Swansea in November 2015 and spent a season playing fourth-tier football for Langreo in Spain, before agreeing a one-year deal with Oviedo for the 2016-17 season.

Michu made 27 appearances in the 2016-17 season, but scored just once.