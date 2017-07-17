Callum McFadzean: Guiseley sign Scottish midfielder following successful trial
Guiseley have signed former Sheffield United and Kilmarnock midfielder Callum McFadzean following a successful trial.
McFadzean, 23, joins the National League side after being released from a short-term contract at Alfreton Town.
The former Scotland Under-21 player and brother of Burton defender Kyle McFadzean made eight appearances for Kilmarnock and Alfreton last season.
He becomes Guiseley's third summer signing following the arrivals of Joe Green and John Rooney.
