Harry Cardwell: Grimsby Town sign former Reading striker on a two-year contract

Harry Cardwell has earned one cap for Scotland under-21s

Grimsby Town have signed striker Harry Cardwell on a two-year contract after he was released by Reading.

Cardwell, 20, signs for Grimsby having scored four goals in five pre-season trial appearances for the Mariners.

The 6ft 2in striker spent five years at Reading, gaining experience on loan at Braintree Town, Woking and Brighton.

He becomes the club's sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Ben Killip, Nathan Clarke, Sam Kelly, Mitch Rose and Siriki Dembele.

