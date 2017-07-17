Jermaine Beckford: Bury striker not pressured after James Vaughan move

Jermaine Beckford scored for Bury in their pre-season friendly against Huddersfield Town

Bury striker Jermaine Beckford says he does not feel under pressure to score goals after top scorer James Vaughan's move to Sunderland.

Vaughan, 29, scored 24 goals for the Shakers last term and joined the Black Cats on a two-year deal on 13 July.

Bury signed 33-year-old Beckford in May after his release by Preston North End.

"If you look at the way the team plays, it operates not just around one player. This season there will be goals coming from everywhere," Beckford said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he continued: "We've got players who are really good attacking midfielders, we've got good wing-backs, good wingers, we've got goalscorers up top and it's going to be exciting.

"I don't feel that pressure now."

Beckford, who scored for Bury in their 3-1 pre-season friendly defeat by Huddersfield Town on Sunday, acknowledged the loss of Vaughan after they struggled to stay in League One last season.

"It's obviously a huge loss. Somebody like his scoring record, especially last season, no disrespect to a team that was struggling quite a bit, was phenomenal," he said.

"Who scores 24 goals in the league and just about avoids relegation? It's unheard of. To have had interest in him is normal for something like that.

"He'll be missed and all of the boys wished him well. It's sad to see him go but I've no doubt that he'll do well."