Ali Al-Habsi: Reading goalkeeper joins Saudi club Al-Hilal on three-year contract

Ali Al-Habsi
Ali Al-Habsi joined Reading following his release by Wigan Athletic in 2015

Reading goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi has left the Championship side to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

The 35-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Saudi champions, who won their 14th title last season.

The Oman international, who made 91 appearances for the Royals, was a key figure in the Reading side that reached the Championship play-off final under Jaap Stam last term.

"It was surely a tough decision to take," Al-Habsi said on Twitter.

He signed a new deal with Reading until 2019 in January but Al-Hilal met a release clause in his contract.

Al-Habsi added: "I have spent a great two years at Reading. It was a one of a kind experience.

"I am sure Reading will do great next season, especially with a perfect manager like Jaap Stam, you will push forward and will have excellent results."

