Chloe Arthur: Bristol City Women midfielder signs new contract with WSL 1 club

From the section

Chloe Arthur graduated through the Celtic Ladies academy

Bristol City midfielder Chloe Arthur has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Women's Super League One club.

The 22-year-old joined the Vixens from Hibernian Ladies in January 2016.

Arthur is currently on international duty with Scotland at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

"There is a fantastic culture and environment here and one I feel that I am thriving in," Arthur told the club website.