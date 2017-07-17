Tom Nichols: Bristol Rovers sign Peterborough United striker
Bristol Rovers have signed Peterborough striker Tom Nichols for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old forward has signed a undisclosed-length contract deal with the League One club.
Nichols joined Posh from Exeter City on a four-and-a-half year deal in February 2016, scoring 13 goals last season.
"I'm delighted to be signing a player, who in my opinion is a top-class striker," said Rovers manager Darrell Clarke.
Nichols will link up with his Rovers' team-mates on their pre-season tour to Portugal on Monday.
