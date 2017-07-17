Paul Robinson: Burnley's former England goalkeeper announces retirement

Paul Robinson (left) - pictured with Tom Heaton - signed a one-year contract with Burnley a year ago

Burnley's former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has announced his retirement at the age of 37.

Robinson, who began his career at Leeds in 1998 and also played for Tottenham and Blackburn, was capped 41 times for his country.

He signed a one-year deal at Turf Moor in June 2016 as cover for Tom Heaton and made three appearances.

Robinson, who made 498 club appearances, decided to retire after the recurrence of a back problem.

