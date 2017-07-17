Gboly Ariyibi: MK Dons sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
-
- From the section Football
League One side MK Dons have signed winger Gboly Ariyibi on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest.
The 22-year-old joined Forest from Chesterfield in January but has so far failed to make a first-team appearance for the Championship club.
Former United States Under-23 international Ariyibi featured 96 times for the Spireites, scoring four times.
"I want to be playing, plus the gaffer really wanted me to come here and that gives me a lot of belief," he said.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.