Gboly Ariyibi: MK Dons sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Gboly Ariyibi spent two and a half years at Chesterfield

League One side MK Dons have signed winger Gboly Ariyibi on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old joined Forest from Chesterfield in January but has so far failed to make a first-team appearance for the Championship club.

Former United States Under-23 international Ariyibi featured 96 times for the Spireites, scoring four times.

"I want to be playing, plus the gaffer really wanted me to come here and that gives me a lot of belief," he said.

