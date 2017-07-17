James Vaughan backs Sunderland squad 'toughness' for Championship campaign

James Vaughan scored 24 goals for League One side Bury last season

Sunderland have the necessary mental toughness within the squad to cope with a gruelling Championship campaign, according to new signing James Vaughan.

The 29-year-old striker arrived on Wearside last week and made his debut before his first training session in Saturday's 3-0 defeat by St Johnstone.

He has joined a Black Cats side relegated from the Premier League last season, but eager to do well.

"Some of the lads I can see really want it," Vaughan told BBC Newcastle.

"The Championship is definitely relentless, a completely different game, it's Saturday-Tuesday every week pretty much and the lads need to be mentally tough.

"If we all stick together and work hard, we'll get there."

Wearsiders manager Simon Grayson brought in Vaughan, with whom he previously worked at Huddersfield, to bolster his squad after Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini left at the end of last season.

He joins teenagers Josh Maja and Joel Asoro among the striker options at the Stadium of Light, but says there is no pressure to be the main source of goals this season.

"It's not about me scoring goals," Vaughan added. "It's about me working hard for the team. I'll do that every week.

"If the goals come, they come but if they don't it's no issue, it's just about us getting the three points."