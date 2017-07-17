Britt Assombalonga: Middlesbrough sign Nottingham Forest striker in club-record deal

Nottingham Forest broke their transfer record to sign Britt Assombalonga in August 2014

Middlesbrough have broken their transfer record to sign striker Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be around £14m.

The deal to bring the 24-year-old to Teesside exceeds the £12.7m paid to Dutch side Heerenveen for Brazil striker Afonso Alves in January 2008.

Forest said the fee agreed met a buyout clause in Assombalonga's contract.

Assombalonga overcame a career-threatening knee injury to score 14 goals in 33 games for Forest last term.

"I can't wait to get started and train with the boys," he told Boro's club website. "There's a good feeling around the place. From the minute I walked in it felt right."

Assombalonga, who had signed a new five-year deal at the City Ground in September 2016, also broke Forest's record fee when he joined from Peterborough in August 2014 for around £5.5m.

He caught the attention of Forest with 33 goals in 58 games in his one season at London Road after prolific spells at Braintree and Southend United.

Boro have already added Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite from Toulouse, Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson and Derby defender Cyrus Christie to their senior squad on permanent deals this summer, as well as signing defender Connor Roberts on loan from Swansea.

