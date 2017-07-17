Adam Armstrong: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on loan from Newcastle United
Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Adam Armstrong from Premier League side Newcastle United on a loan deal until January 2018.
The 20-year-old has had spells on loan with Coventry City and Barnsley and has made 21 first-team appearances for the Magpies since his debut in 2014.
Armstrong scored 20 goals in 40 appearances for Coventry in 2015-16.
"He's a good young player with great potential. We look forward to working with him," manager Phil Parkinson said.
