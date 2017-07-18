Scottish League Cup - Group B
Elgin0Hearts1

Elgin City v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McHardyBooked at 67mins
  • 3SmithSubstituted forEadieat 87'minutes
  • 7Dodd
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovernSubstituted forMcLeishat 70'minutes
  • 10Reilly
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9AllanSubstituted forMcKinnonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McLeish
  • 14Eadie
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Ferguson
  • 17Wilson
  • 21Dear

Hearts

  • 13Hamilton
  • 5Hughes
  • 6Berra
  • 19Nowak
  • 2Smith
  • 8Buaben
  • 15Cowie
  • 7WalkerSubstituted forCurrieat 75'minutes
  • 3Smith-BrownSubstituted forGrzelakat 28'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9LaffertySubstituted forStocktonat 85'minutes
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves

Substitutes

  • 21Martin
  • 23Stockton
  • 24McGhee
  • 25Currie
  • 27Grzelak
  • 31Noring
  • 38Petkov
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
1,303

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Attempt saved. Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Cameron Eadie replaces Scott Smith.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aaron Hughes.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Cole Stockton replaces Kyle Lafferty.

Attempt missed. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Ross McKinnon replaces Jordan Allan.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Rory Currie replaces Jamie Walker.

Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Chris McLeish replaces Jon Paul McGovern.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

(Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Kyle Lafferty.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Christophe Berra.

Attempt blocked. Chris Dodd (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Heart of Midlothian 1. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Esmael Gonçalves.

Foul by Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian).

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103034
2Falkirk11004133
3Forfar10101101
4Stirling201114-31
5Brechin201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106064
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee11002113
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008086
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath10101101
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103214
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102201
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Albion10101101
4Stenhousemuir201124-21
5East Kilbride201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

