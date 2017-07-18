Match ends, Elgin City 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Elgin City v Heart of Midlothian
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McHardyBooked at 67mins
- 3SmithSubstituted forEadieat 87'minutes
- 7Dodd
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovernSubstituted forMcLeishat 70'minutes
- 10Reilly
- 11Sutherland
- 9AllanSubstituted forMcKinnonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McLeish
- 14Eadie
- 15McKinnon
- 16Ferguson
- 17Wilson
- 21Dear
Hearts
- 13Hamilton
- 5Hughes
- 6Berra
- 19Nowak
- 2Smith
- 8Buaben
- 15Cowie
- 7WalkerSubstituted forCurrieat 75'minutes
- 3Smith-BrownSubstituted forGrzelakat 28'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9LaffertySubstituted forStocktonat 85'minutes
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
Substitutes
- 21Martin
- 23Stockton
- 24McGhee
- 25Currie
- 27Grzelak
- 31Noring
- 38Petkov
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 1,303
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Attempt saved. Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Cameron Eadie replaces Scott Smith.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aaron Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Cole Stockton replaces Kyle Lafferty.
Attempt missed. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Ross McKinnon replaces Jordan Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Rory Currie replaces Jamie Walker.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Chris McLeish replaces Jon Paul McGovern.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Kyle Lafferty.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Attempt blocked. Chris Dodd (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Heart of Midlothian 1. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Esmael Gonçalves.
Foul by Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian).
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).