Match ends, Albion Rovers 1(2), Stenhousemuir 1(3).
Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Bowman
- 2Reid
- 4Lightbody
- 5Perry
- 3McLaughlin
- 6Holmes
- 7Fisher
- 8Davidson
- 10TroutenSubstituted forShieldsat 79'minutes
- 9Vitoria
- 11HigginsSubstituted forHopkinsat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Hopkins
- 15Shields
- 16McManus
- 17Potts
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 3Dunlop
- 4Dunlop
- 11DonaldsonBooked at 68mins
- 5Ferry
- 6Blockley
- 10FernsSubstituted forHalleranat 88'minutes
- 8Scott
- 7McGuiganSubstituted forLongworthat 72'minutes
- 9McMenamin
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Halleran
- 15Sinclair
- 16Longworth
- 17McMinn
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 244
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Albion Rovers 1(2), Stenhousemuir 1(3).
Penalty saved! Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1(2), Stenhousemuir 1(3). Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1(2), Stenhousemuir 1(2). Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1(1), Stenhousemuir 1(2). Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1(1), Stenhousemuir 1(1). Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1(1). Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot misses to the left. Ross Davidson should be disappointed.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot is too high. Joao Pereira Vitoria should be disappointed.
Penalty saved! Nathan Blockley (Stenhousemuir) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Sean Higgins.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Eddie Ferns.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Connor Shields replaces Alan Trouten.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Attempt blocked. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Graeme Holmes.
Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Longworth replaces Mark McGuigan.