Queen of the South v East Kilbride

Match ends, Queen of the South 0(1), East Kilbride 0(4).
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 3Marshall
- 5Brownlie
- 4Fordyce
- 2Rooney
- 17Murray
- 8RankinSubstituted forTappingat 60'minutes
- 14Jacobs
- 7Stirling
- 11Dobbie
- 9LyleSubstituted forDykesat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Tapping
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- 24Mercer
- 25Dykes
East Kilbride
- 1McGinley
- 2Stevenson
- 4Proctor
- 5Coll
- 3Russell
- 10McLeish
- 6Gibbons
- 8Hughes
- 11Strachan
- 7WinterSubstituted forFerrisat 78'minutes
- 9CaldwellSubstituted forMcNeilat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Ferris
- 15McNeil
- 16Anderson
- 17Coogans
- 18Millar
- 25Kean
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 1,055
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Queen of the South 0(1), East Kilbride 0(4).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0(1), East Kilbride 0(4). Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0(1), East Kilbride 0(3). Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0(3). Declan Hughes (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0(2). Aidan Ferris (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Still Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0(1). Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0(1). Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0.
Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Barry Russell.
Attempt missed. Craig McLeish (East Kilbride) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Barry Russell.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride).
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, East Kilbride. Aidan Ferris replaces Sean Winter.
Attempt missed. Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, East Kilbride. Ross McNeil replaces Ross Caldwell.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Barry Russell (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Craig McLeish (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Caldwell (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Tapping replaces John Rankin.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Lyndon Dykes replaces Derek Lyle.
Attempt missed. Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Stevenson.
Attempt missed. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Hughes (East Kilbride).
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.