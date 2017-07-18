Scottish League Cup - Group G
Queen of Sth0East Kilbride0
East Kilbride win 4-1 on penalties

Queen of the South v East Kilbride

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 3Marshall
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Fordyce
  • 2Rooney
  • 17Murray
  • 8RankinSubstituted forTappingat 60'minutes
  • 14Jacobs
  • 7Stirling
  • 11Dobbie
  • 9LyleSubstituted forDykesat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Tapping
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine
  • 24Mercer
  • 25Dykes

East Kilbride

  • 1McGinley
  • 2Stevenson
  • 4Proctor
  • 5Coll
  • 3Russell
  • 10McLeish
  • 6Gibbons
  • 8Hughes
  • 11Strachan
  • 7WinterSubstituted forFerrisat 78'minutes
  • 9CaldwellSubstituted forMcNeilat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Ferris
  • 15McNeil
  • 16Anderson
  • 17Coogans
  • 18Millar
  • 25Kean
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
1,055

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamEast Kilbride
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 0(1), East Kilbride 0(4).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Queen of the South 0(1), East Kilbride 0(4).

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0(1), East Kilbride 0(4). Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0(1), East Kilbride 0(3). Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0(3). Declan Hughes (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0(2). Aidan Ferris (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty missed! Still Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0(1). Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0(1). Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, East Kilbride 0.

Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Barry Russell.

Attempt missed. Craig McLeish (East Kilbride) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Barry Russell.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride).

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, East Kilbride. Aidan Ferris replaces Sean Winter.

Attempt missed. Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, East Kilbride. Ross McNeil replaces Ross Caldwell.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Barry Russell (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Connor Murray (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Craig McLeish (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Caldwell (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Tapping replaces John Rankin.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Lyndon Dykes replaces Derek Lyle.

Attempt missed. Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Stevenson.

Attempt missed. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan Hughes (East Kilbride).

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103034
2Falkirk11004133
3Forfar10101101
4Stirling201114-31
5Brechin201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106064
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee11002113
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008086
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath10101101
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103214
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102201
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Albion10101101
4Stenhousemuir201124-21
5East Kilbride201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

