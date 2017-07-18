Scottish League Cup - Group A
Brechin1Forfar1
Brechin City win 4-3 on penalties

Brechin City v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 4Fusco
  • 2McLeanBooked at 73mins
  • 20Crighton
  • 14Lynas
  • 8GrahamSubstituted forLoveat 76'minutes
  • 15Smith
  • 6Dale
  • 3Dyer
  • 9Jackson
  • 10LayneSubstituted forOrsiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Love
  • 16Ford
  • 18Orsi
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Sinclair
  • 24Dods

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 5TravisBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMunroat 86'minutes
  • 6Mensing
  • 3Malone
  • 7ScottSubstituted forCoxat 61'minutes
  • 4MillarBooked at 49mins
  • 8D EastonBooked at 79mins
  • 11McBride
  • 9ListerSubstituted forSeeat 81'minutes
  • 10Aitken

Substitutes

  • 12Munro
  • 14See
  • 15Cox
  • 16Warwick
  • 17Gill
  • 21King
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
526

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Brechin City 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(3).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Brechin City 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(3).

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(3). Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Ouzy See should be disappointed.

Penalty saved! Ally Love (Brechin City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1(3), Forfar Athletic 1(3). Scott McBride (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1(3), Forfar Athletic 1(2). Andy Jackson (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty saved! David Cox (Forfar Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1(2), Forfar Athletic 1(2). Sean Crighton (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1(1), Forfar Athletic 1(2). Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! James Dale (Brechin City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty saved! Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1(1), Forfar Athletic 1(1). Willie Dyer (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Forfar Athletic 1(1). Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Brechin City 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Willie Dyer (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Forfar Athletic. David Cox draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Andy Munro replaces Michael Travis because of an injury.

Delay in match Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) because of an injury.

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Mensing (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. David Cox (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. David Cox (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ouzy See replaces Jim Lister.

Booking

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Ally Love replaces Finn Graham.

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Jim Lister (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Paul McLean (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103034
2Falkirk11004133
3Forfar10101101
4Stirling201114-31
5Brechin201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106064
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee11002113
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008086
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath10101101
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103214
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102201
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Albion10101101
4Stenhousemuir201124-21
5East Kilbride201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

