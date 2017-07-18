Match ends, Brechin City 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(3).
Brechin City v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 4Fusco
- 2McLeanBooked at 73mins
- 20Crighton
- 14Lynas
- 8GrahamSubstituted forLoveat 76'minutes
- 15Smith
- 6Dale
- 3Dyer
- 9Jackson
- 10LayneSubstituted forOrsiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Love
- 16Ford
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- 21Sinclair
- 24Dods
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 5TravisBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMunroat 86'minutes
- 6Mensing
- 3Malone
- 7ScottSubstituted forCoxat 61'minutes
- 4MillarBooked at 49mins
- 8D EastonBooked at 79mins
- 11McBride
- 9ListerSubstituted forSeeat 81'minutes
- 10Aitken
Substitutes
- 12Munro
- 14See
- 15Cox
- 16Warwick
- 17Gill
- 21King
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 526
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Brechin City 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(3).
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1(4), Forfar Athletic 1(3). Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Ouzy See should be disappointed.
Penalty saved! Ally Love (Brechin City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1(3), Forfar Athletic 1(3). Scott McBride (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1(3), Forfar Athletic 1(2). Andy Jackson (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! David Cox (Forfar Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1(2), Forfar Athletic 1(2). Sean Crighton (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1(1), Forfar Athletic 1(2). Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! James Dale (Brechin City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1(1), Forfar Athletic 1(1). Willie Dyer (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1, Forfar Athletic 1(1). Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Brechin City 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Willie Dyer (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Forfar Athletic. David Cox draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Andy Munro replaces Michael Travis because of an injury.
Delay in match Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) because of an injury.
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Mensing (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. David Cox (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. David Cox (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ouzy See replaces Jim Lister.
Booking
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Ally Love replaces Finn Graham.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Jim Lister (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Paul McLean (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.