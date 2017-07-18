Scottish League Cup - Group D
Alloa1Arbroath1
Arbroath win 6-5 on penalties

Alloa Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 21McDowall
  • 2Taggart
  • 4McKeown
  • 5Graham
  • 3Hetherington
  • 6Robertson
  • 8Flannigan
  • 7CawleySubstituted forMartinat 60'minutes
  • 10FlemingSubstituted forMcDonaldat 76'minutes
  • 11CookSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 1Wilson
  • 12Grant
  • 14Hoggan
  • 15McDonald
  • 16Martin
  • 17Cunningham
  • 18Monaghan

Arbroath

  • 1Gomes
  • 2Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3HamiltonSubstituted forMalinat 80'minutes
  • 6Yule
  • 8HenrySubstituted forWhatleyat 72'minutes
  • 7Kader
  • 10LinnSubstituted forHesterat 74'minutes
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Prunty
  • 14Hester
  • 15McCord
  • 16Whatley
  • 17Malin
  • 18Skelly
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
311

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(6).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(6).

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(6). David Gold (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Thomas Grant (Alloa Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(5). Ricky Little (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(4). Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(4), Arbroath 1(4). Kane Hester (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(4), Arbroath 1(3). Blair Yule (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(4), Arbroath 1(2). Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty missed! Still Alloa Athletic 1(3), Arbroath 1(2). Gavin Malin (Arbroath) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(3), Arbroath 1(2). Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(2), Arbroath 1(2). Mark Whatley (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(2), Arbroath 1(1). Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(1), Arbroath 1(1). Steven Doris (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(1), Arbroath 1. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Alloa Athletic 1, Arbroath 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Arbroath 1.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Arbroath 1. Frank McKeown (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Gold.

Attempt saved. Gavin Malin (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Kane Hester (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Declan McDonald (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).

Ricky Gomes (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Malin replaces Colin Hamilton.

Attempt missed. Thomas Grant (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Declan McDonald replaces Garry Fleming.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Bobby Linn.

Attempt missed. Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Mark Whatley replaces Jamie Henry.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103034
2Falkirk11004133
3Forfar10101101
4Stirling201114-31
5Brechin201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106064
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee11002113
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008086
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath10101101
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103214
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102201
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Albion10101101
4Stenhousemuir201124-21
5East Kilbride201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

