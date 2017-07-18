Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(6).
Alloa Athletic v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
Alloa
- 21McDowall
- 2Taggart
- 4McKeown
- 5Graham
- 3Hetherington
- 6Robertson
- 8Flannigan
- 7CawleySubstituted forMartinat 60'minutes
- 10FlemingSubstituted forMcDonaldat 76'minutes
- 11CookSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 1Wilson
- 12Grant
- 14Hoggan
- 15McDonald
- 16Martin
- 17Cunningham
- 18Monaghan
Arbroath
- 1Gomes
- 2Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3HamiltonSubstituted forMalinat 80'minutes
- 6Yule
- 8HenrySubstituted forWhatleyat 72'minutes
- 7Kader
- 10LinnSubstituted forHesterat 74'minutes
- 11Denholm
- 9Doris
Substitutes
- 12Prunty
- 14Hester
- 15McCord
- 16Whatley
- 17Malin
- 18Skelly
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 311
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(6).
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(6). David Gold (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Thomas Grant (Alloa Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(5). Ricky Little (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(5), Arbroath 1(4). Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(4), Arbroath 1(4). Kane Hester (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(4), Arbroath 1(3). Blair Yule (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(4), Arbroath 1(2). Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Still Alloa Athletic 1(3), Arbroath 1(2). Gavin Malin (Arbroath) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(3), Arbroath 1(2). Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(2), Arbroath 1(2). Mark Whatley (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(2), Arbroath 1(1). Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(1), Arbroath 1(1). Steven Doris (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1(1), Arbroath 1. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Alloa Athletic 1, Arbroath 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Arbroath 1.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Arbroath 1. Frank McKeown (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Gold.
Attempt saved. Gavin Malin (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Kane Hester (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Declan McDonald (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).
Ricky Gomes (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Malin replaces Colin Hamilton.
Attempt missed. Thomas Grant (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Declan McDonald replaces Garry Fleming.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Bobby Linn.
Attempt missed. Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Mark Whatley replaces Jamie Henry.