Match ends, Montrose 0, Ross County 6.
Montrose v Ross County
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Millar
- 6Steeves
- 5Dillon
- 8WatsonBooked at 90mins
- 2Webster
- 11Masson
- 7Wallace
- 4FotheringhamSubstituted forCallaghanat 62'minutes
- 3WilloxSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
- 10TemplemanSubstituted forFraserat 62'minutes
- 9HayBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 12Fraser
- 14Thomson
- 15Johnston
- 17Callaghan
- 21Fleming
Ross County
- 31McCarey
- 28van der Weg
- 15DaviesSubstituted forFraserat 59'minutes
- 3Naismith
- 6Kelly
- 7Gardyne
- 8ChowSubstituted forRoutisat 66'minutes
- 18Lindsay
- 9Dow
- 11CurranSubstituted forSchalkat 56'minutes
- 19Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 4Routis
- 10Schalk
- 16Dykes
- 40Keillor-Dunn
- 43Morrison
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 421
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 0, Ross County 6.
Booking
Paul Watson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Ross County).
Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Ross County) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jordan Millar.
Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Christopher Routis (Ross County).
Matthew Wallace (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jordan Millar.
Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Christopher Routis (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Graham Webster.
Booking
Kerr Hay (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).
Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ryan Dow (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Christopher Routis replaces Tim Chow.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Gary Fraser replaces Chris Templeman.
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
Matthew Wallace (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County).
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Marcus Fraser replaces Andrew Davies.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Ross County 6. Alex Schalk (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.