Scottish League Cup - Group D
Montrose0Ross County6

Montrose v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Millar
  • 6Steeves
  • 5Dillon
  • 8WatsonBooked at 90mins
  • 2Webster
  • 11Masson
  • 7Wallace
  • 4FotheringhamSubstituted forCallaghanat 62'minutes
  • 3WilloxSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
  • 10TemplemanSubstituted forFraserat 62'minutes
  • 9HayBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 12Fraser
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Johnston
  • 17Callaghan
  • 21Fleming

Ross County

  • 31McCarey
  • 28van der Weg
  • 15DaviesSubstituted forFraserat 59'minutes
  • 3Naismith
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Gardyne
  • 8ChowSubstituted forRoutisat 66'minutes
  • 18Lindsay
  • 9Dow
  • 11CurranSubstituted forSchalkat 56'minutes
  • 19Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 4Routis
  • 10Schalk
  • 16Dykes
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
  • 43Morrison
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
421

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away21
Shots on Target
Home0
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 0, Ross County 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 0, Ross County 6.

Booking

Paul Watson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Ross County).

Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Ross County) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jordan Millar.

Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Christopher Routis (Ross County).

Matthew Wallace (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jordan Millar.

Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Christopher Routis (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Graham Webster.

Booking

Kerr Hay (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).

Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Ryan Dow (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Christopher Routis replaces Tim Chow.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Gary Fraser replaces Chris Templeman.

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).

Matthew Wallace (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County).

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Marcus Fraser replaces Andrew Davies.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Ross County 6. Alex Schalk (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103034
2Falkirk11004133
3Forfar10101101
4Stirling201114-31
5Brechin201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106064
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee11002113
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008086
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath10101101
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103214
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102201
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Albion10101101
4Stenhousemuir201124-21
5East Kilbride201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories