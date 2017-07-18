Scottish League Cup - Group H
Airdrieonians3Stranraer1

Airdrieonians v Stranraer

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2Stewart
  • 4CairnsBooked at 28mins
  • 5McIntosh
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Leighton
  • 6Conroy
  • 8FitzpatrickSubstituted forHigginsat 61'minutes
  • 11Brown
  • 9Ryan
  • 10RussellBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Higgins
  • 14McLaughlin
  • 15Thomson
  • 17Kerr

Stranraer

  • 1BelfordBooked at 60mins
  • 2Robertson
  • 4BarronBooked at 86mins
  • 6Lang
  • 3Dick
  • 16TurnerSubstituted forCurrieat 62'minutes
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Thomson
  • 7WoodsSubstituted forAndersonat 80'minutes
  • 9Wallace
  • 14OkohSubstituted forAgnewat 68'minutesBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 5Neill
  • 8Bell
  • 10Agnew
  • 11Anderson
  • 12McGowan
  • 13Currie
  • 24Stoney
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
490

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 3, Stranraer 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 3, Stranraer 1.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to David Barron (Stranraer) for a bad foul.

Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Conor McLaughlin replaces Cameron Russell.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Stranraer 1. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Anderson replaces Paul Woods.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).

David Barron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).

David Barron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Booking

Scott Agnew (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Agnew (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Scott Agnew replaces Chukwunweike Okoh.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Stranraer 0. Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Ryan.

Attempt blocked. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Dean Cairns.

Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 0. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Max Currie replaces Kyle Turner.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. John Higgins replaces Marc Fitzpatrick.

Dismissal

Cameron Belford (Stranraer) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Penalty conceded by Cameron Belford (Stranraer) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Airdrieonians. Andy Ryan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103034
2Falkirk11004133
3Forfar10101101
4Stirling201114-31
5Brechin201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106064
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee11002113
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008086
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath10101101
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103214
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102201
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Albion10101101
4Stenhousemuir201124-21
5East Kilbride201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories