Match ends, Airdrieonians 3, Stranraer 1.
Airdrieonians v Stranraer
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Stewart
- 4CairnsBooked at 28mins
- 5McIntosh
- 3MacDonald
- 7Leighton
- 6Conroy
- 8FitzpatrickSubstituted forHigginsat 61'minutes
- 11Brown
- 9Ryan
- 10RussellBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Higgins
- 14McLaughlin
- 15Thomson
- 17Kerr
Stranraer
- 1BelfordBooked at 60mins
- 2Robertson
- 4BarronBooked at 86mins
- 6Lang
- 3Dick
- 16TurnerSubstituted forCurrieat 62'minutes
- 22Hamill
- 23Thomson
- 7WoodsSubstituted forAndersonat 80'minutes
- 9Wallace
- 14OkohSubstituted forAgnewat 68'minutesBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 5Neill
- 8Bell
- 10Agnew
- 11Anderson
- 12McGowan
- 13Currie
- 24Stoney
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 490
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 3, Stranraer 1.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to David Barron (Stranraer) for a bad foul.
Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Conor McLaughlin replaces Cameron Russell.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Stranraer 1. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Anderson replaces Paul Woods.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).
David Barron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).
David Barron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Booking
Scott Agnew (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Agnew (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Scott Agnew replaces Chukwunweike Okoh.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Stranraer 0. Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Ryan.
Attempt blocked. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Dean Cairns.
Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 0. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Max Currie replaces Kyle Turner.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. John Higgins replaces Marc Fitzpatrick.
Dismissal
Cameron Belford (Stranraer) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Penalty conceded by Cameron Belford (Stranraer) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Airdrieonians. Andy Ryan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.