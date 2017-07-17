James Gray: Torquay United sign ex-Accrington striker after trial

James Gray is a former Northern Ireland Under-21 international

Torquay United have signed former Wrexham and Accrington striker James Gray following a successful trial.

The 25-year-old played for Southport and Glenavon last season, and has agreed an undisclosed-length contract.

He scored 13 League Two goals in 68 appearances during a three-year spell at Accrington between 2012 and 2015.

"If he keeps up his work ethic he's the type of player our fans will take to, and will do well in our environment," said Gulls player-boss Kevin Nicholson.

