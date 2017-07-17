Akil Wright: Fleetwood midfielder joins Wrexham on loan

Fleetwood youngster Akil Wright spent most of the 2016-17 season on loan at Barrow

Fleetwood Town midfielder Akil Wright has joined National League side Wrexham on loan until 5 January 2018.

The League One team also allowed the 21-year-old to go on loan last season, to Wrexham's league rivals AFC Barrow.

Fleetwood development squad head coach Paul Murray said: "It's a good chance for Akil to play first-team football in a really good environment at Wrexham.

"We hope it will be beneficial for all parties and we will be keeping a close eye on Akil's development."

Wright joined Barrow in October 2016 and remained at Holker Street until the end of last season, playing 26 times and scoring one goal.

He played in Wrexham friendlies against Cefn Druids, Louletano and Stafford Rangers as a trialist, showing his versatility at central defence and full-back.

"I have enjoyed my brief spell with the club, which has been something of whirlwind with games in Wales, Portugal and England so far!" Wright told the Wrexham website.

"Initially, I didn't realise how many new players have arrived here over the summer, but the manager has brought together a very impressive squad ready for the upcoming season.

"It's gone well so far and when offered the chance to join on loan, I wasn't going to turn down the opportunity.

"I know the league well from playing with Barrow for most of last season and I think I can contribute to this team.

" I want to be playing first-team football and really looking forward to the season starting."