Ahmed Hegazi: West Brom sign Egypt defender on loan

Injuries restricted Hegazi (right) to a handful of appearances for Fiorentina between 2012 and 2015

West Brom have signed Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi on a season-long loan deal.

The centre-back arrives from Egyptian side Al Ahly, where he spent two years after leaving Italian club Fiorentina in 2015 following an injury-hit spell.

Premier League side West Brom have the option to sign Hegazi, 26, permanently at the end of the loan period.

"He's a good addition. He's got good pedigree and played for some good clubs," said Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

"If he does well, we've already agreed a final deal. It's really, really good for us."

Hezagi was named in the team of the tournament at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where Egypt finished as runners-up to Cameroon.

He has flown out to Hong Kong to link up with the West Brom squad before their Premier League Asia Trophy game against Leicester on Wednesday, although he is still awaiting international clearance.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.