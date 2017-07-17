Yoan Gouffran: Newcastle midfielder joins Goztepe SK

From the section

Gouffran won 22 caps for France U21s between 2005 and 2008

French midfielder Yoan Gouffran has joined Turkish side Goztepe SK following the expiry of his contract at Newcastle United.

Gouffran, 31, made over 140 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 19 goals, after arriving from Bordeaux in 2013.

He scored five times in 30 Championship outings last season as Newcastle won promotion back to the Premier League.

Gouffran's new club are preparing for their first season back in Turkey's top flight since 2003.

