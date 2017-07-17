Craig Clay: Leyton Orient sign midfielder from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell
National League side Leyton Orient have signed Motherwell midfielder Craig Clay on a free transfer.
Clay, who has agreed a two-year deal, made 39 appearances for Scottish Premiership club Motherwell last season after joining them in June 2016.
The 25-year-old had spent the two previous seasons with Grimsby, playing 74 National League games.
Clay is Leyton Orient's ninth signing since being relegated from League Two last season.