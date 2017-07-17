Uefa open disciplinary proceedings against Celtic and Linfield

The match was held up after a bottle was thrown at Leigh Griffiths

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Linfield and Celtic following their Champions League qualifier on Friday at Windsor Park.

One of the charges is against Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths for "provoking spectators" after the match.

Linfield have been charged with the "throwing of objects" and a "field invasion," with the case to be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 20 July.

Celtic won the match 2-0.

The second round qualifying match was held up at one point after a bottle was thrown at Griffiths as he tried to take a corner kick. Linfield have said they will investigate that incident.

At the end of the match, Griffiths tied a Celtic scarf around a goalpost, leading to some Linfield fans trying to get on to the pitch.

Celtic have also been charged with "improper conduct of the team" due to the fact they picked up five or more bookings.

The return leg is at Celtic Park on Wednesday 19 July.