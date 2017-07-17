Match ends, Germany 0, Sweden 0.
Germany Women 0-0 Sweden Women
Holders Germany were held to a goalless draw by a well-organised Sweden side in their opening Women's Euro 2017 Group B game in Breda, Netherlands.
Striker Mandy Islacker angled just wide with Germany's best effort after half-time in a game of few chances.
Montpellier's Stina Blackstenius had Sweden's best chance, but her low shot from close range was well blocked by Wolfsburg keeper Almuth Schult.
Earlier on Monday in Rotterdam, Italy fell to a 2-1 loss against Russia.
Germany, bidding for a seventh consecutive European title, had won their past 11 competitive games against Sweden.
In a repeat of the 2016 Olympic final, which Germany won 2-1 in Rio, the Swedes frustrated the pre-tournament favourites for the Euros, and their Chelsea goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl rarely had a save to make.
Italy leave it too late
In the first game in Group B, Russia led when Elena Danilova's low strike bounced past Chiara Marchitelli at her near post and Elena Morozova's header made it two before the break.
Fiorentina striker Ilaria Mauro poked in late on after Italy, who were finalists in 1993 and 1997, had been denied by fine saves from Russian keeper Tatyana Shcherbak either side of half-time.
In a frantic finish, Italy thought they had earned a dramatic equaliser but Elisa Bartoli was correctly adjudged to be offside, before Russia's Elvira Ziyastinova scrambled the ball off the line after the Azzurri had hit the bar in stoppage time.
But Russia held on to end their 16-game winless run at the European Championship finals.
At the previous Euros, they were eliminated by the drawing of lots with Denmark, but four years on they now top the group after their first match.
Next up for Germany is a meeting with Italy in Tilburg at 19:45 BST on Friday, after Sweden face Russia in Deventer at 17:00 on the same day.
