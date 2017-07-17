Cuco Martina: Everton sign out-of-contract Southampton defender

Cuco Martina was signed by Ronald Koeman at Southampton

Everton have signed defender Cuco Martina on a three-year deal.

The right-back, 27, was out of contract after two seasons at Southampton and is reunited with former Saints boss Ronald Koeman, now in charge at Goodison Park,

Everton have already signed Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez.

"You can see this is a club that wants to achieve something," said Martina, who has 30 caps for the Caribbean nation of Curacao.

"Cuco Martina is an experienced player who can perform in different positions at the back, which is important," Koeman said.

"It's also important, with the number of games we will face in the coming campaign, that we have strength and competition in the squad."

Martina recently became captain of his national team.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.