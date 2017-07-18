Champions League: The New Saints 1-5 HNK Rijeka (1-7 agg)

Florentin Matei of HNK Rijeka beats Ryan Brobbell

The New Saints were knocked out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round as they were thrashed by Croatian champions Rijeka.

The visitors extended their 2-0 advantage in the Oswestry rematch with Florentin Matei's first-half goal.

Rijeka cut loose in the second, with fine strikes from Mario Gavranovic, Alexander Gorgon and Stefan Ristovski.

Adrian Cieslewicz curled in a consolation goal, but Gavranovic's second underlined Rijeka's superiority.

Saints boss Scott Ruscoe told BBC Radio Shropshire: "Until 42 and a half minutes in, we were excellent. We stuck to the game plan, everything that we wanted, the players gave.

"We closed gaps, we didn't let them get in between us or behind us.

"We passed the ball at times, we broke… I thought we did everything that we asked of them.

"I'm really disappointed (at the outcome) so I can't really say a lot else."