Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
New Saints1HNK Rijeka5

Champions League: The New Saints 1-5 HNK Rijeka (1-7 agg)

By Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Wales Sport

Florentin Matei of HNK Rijeka beats Ryan Brobbell
Florentin Matei of HNK Rijeka beats Ryan Brobbell

The New Saints were knocked out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round as they were thrashed by Croatian champions Rijeka.

The visitors extended their 2-0 advantage in the Oswestry rematch with Florentin Matei's first-half goal.

Rijeka cut loose in the second, with fine strikes from Mario Gavranovic, Alexander Gorgon and Stefan Ristovski.

Adrian Cieslewicz curled in a consolation goal, but Gavranovic's second underlined Rijeka's superiority.

Saints boss Scott Ruscoe told BBC Radio Shropshire: "Until 42 and a half minutes in, we were excellent. We stuck to the game plan, everything that we wanted, the players gave.

"We closed gaps, we didn't let them get in between us or behind us.

"We passed the ball at times, we broke… I thought we did everything that we asked of them.

"I'm really disappointed (at the outcome) so I can't really say a lot else."

Line-ups

New Saints

  • 1Harrison
  • 4Saunders
  • 2Spender
  • 6RoutledgeBooked at 74mins
  • 8Brobbel
  • 10FletcherSubstituted forCieslewiczat 57'minutes
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 14Mullan
  • 26Pryce
  • 23EdwardsSubstituted forHollandat 65'minutes
  • 22QuigleySubstituted forDraperat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Draper
  • 11Parry
  • 12Hudson
  • 18Holland
  • 20Darlington
  • 21Cieslewicz
  • 30Wycherley

HNK Rijeka

  • 12Sluga
  • 10Matei
  • 8Zhuta
  • 13Zuparic
  • 6Ristovski
  • 18Elez
  • 9Araujo dos SantosSubstituted forDjokovicat 62'minutes
  • 29VesovicSubstituted forGavranovicat 52'minutes
  • 20GorgonSubstituted forCrnicat 68'minutes
  • 28Bradaric
  • 27Misic

Substitutes

  • 4Puncec
  • 11Crnic
  • 17Gavranovic
  • 21Ajayi
  • 23Djokovic
  • 26Males
  • 31Nevistic
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Live Text

Match ends, The New Saints 1, HNK Rijeka 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, The New Saints 1, HNK Rijeka 5.

Goal!

Goal! The New Saints 1, HNK Rijeka 5. Mario Gavranovic (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Booking

Jonathon Routledge (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! The New Saints 1, HNK Rijeka 4. Adrian Cieslewicz (The New Saints) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Matic Crnic replaces Alexander Gorgon.

Substitution

Substitution, The New Saints. Tom Holland replaces Aeron Edwards.

Goal!

Goal! The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 4. Stefan Ristovski (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Damjan Djokovic replaces Héber.

Substitution

Substitution, The New Saints. Greg Draper replaces Scott Quigley.

Goal!

Goal! The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 3. Alexander Gorgon (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, The New Saints. Adrian Cieslewicz replaces Wes Fletcher.

Goal!

Goal! The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 2. Mario Gavranovic (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Mario Gavranovic replaces Marko Vesovic.

Second Half

Second Half begins The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 1.

Goal!

Goal! The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 1. Florentin Matei (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th July 2017

  • New Saints1HNK Rijeka5
    (Agg 1-7)FT
  • FC Astana1Spartaks Jurmala1
    (Agg 2-1)FT
  • Alashkert1BATE Bor3
    (Agg 2-4)FT
  • Vardar3Malmö FF1
    (Agg 4-2)FT
  • FC Samtredia0FK Qarabag1
    (Agg 0-6)FT
  • Víkingur Gøta0FH Hafnarfjördur2
    (Agg 1-3)FT
  • Buducnost Podgorica0Partizan Belgrade0
    (Agg 0-2)FT
View all Champions League scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64201861214
2Paris St G6330137612
3Ludo Razgd6033615-93
4Basel6024312-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli6321118311
2Benfica6222101008
3Besiktas6141914-57
4Dynamo Kiev61238625

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65012041615
2Man City6231121029
3B Gladbach6123512-75
4Celtic6033516-113

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid650172515
2Bayern Mun6402146812
3FC Rostov6123612-65
4PSV Eindhoven6024411-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco632197211
2Bayer Levkn624084410
3Tottenham62136607
4CSKA6033511-63

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bor Dortmd64202191214
2Real Madrid63301610612
3Legia War6114924-154
4Sporting610558-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester641176113
2FC Porto632193611
3FC Copenhagen62317259
4Club Brugge6006214-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6420112914
2Sevilla632173411
3Lyon62225328
4Dinamo Zagreb6006015-150
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories