Matt Crooks: Rangers midfielder joins Northampton Town for undisclosed fee

The 2016-17 season ended in April for Matt Crooks after he suffered a knee injury

Northampton Town have signed Rangers midfielder Matt Crooks for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with League One rivals Scunthorpe, scoring three goals in 12 appearances.

Scunthorpe had been interested in re-signing Crooks, who only featured three times for Rangers after joining them from Accrington last summer.

Crooks helped Stanley reach the League Two play-offs in 2016.

He told BBC Radio Northampton: "[Cobblers manager Justin Edinburgh] and I had a good couple of chats and he talked about how he wanted the club to progress, how he wanted to play - it does excite me.

"It's a club on the rise. I had a bit of a sticky year last year and want to be back on the rise, so I hope we can do it together."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.