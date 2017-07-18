Norwich City: Timm Klose and Alex Pritchard to miss start of season

Alex Pritchard joined Norwich from Tottenham last summer

Norwich City defender Timm Klose and midfielder Alex Pritchard will both miss the start of the new Championship season because of injuries.

Pritchard, 24, and Klose, 29, were both injured in a pre-season friendly against Cambridge United on Saturday.

Former Tottenham youngster Pritchard, who scored six goals in 30 games last term, suffered ankle damage and will be out for at least six weeks.

Switzerland international Klose (muscle injury) will miss at least five weeks.

However, fellow defender Ivo Pinto will return to training next week after a hamstring injury.