Giuseppe Bellusci: Leeds United defender leaves Elland Road
-
- From the section Football
Leeds United have terminated the contract of defender Giuseppe Bellusci.
Bellusci, 27, leaves Elland Road by mutual consent after making 61 appearances over three years.
The Italian centre-back was one of former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino's first signings when he penned a four-year deal in August 2014.
However, he spent last season on loan at Empoli and departs after being left out of the pre-season tour of Austria by head coach Thomas Christiansen.