Eamonn Seydak: Defender leaves Cliftonville after seven years with club

Eamonn Seydak (centre) helped Cliftonville win eight trophies during his seven years with the club

Cliftonville defender Eamonn Seydak has left the club by mutual consent after seven years with the Reds.

Seydak, 31, joined Cliftonville from Institute in August 2010 and helped the club win two Irish Premiership titles in addition to six other trophies.

"After a tough 18 months of injury and changes to personal circumstances, I've made the decision to leave Cliftonville," said Seydak.

The defender added that it was "one of the toughest decisions of my life".

"I want to say a massive thank you to the board, the various managers and coaches and all the players I've played with. Also to the fans who made me feel welcome from day one," added Seydak.

Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor said Seydak had been a "wonderful servant" to the club while new manager Barry Gray also paid tribute to the departing player.

"I may have only been at Cliftonville for a short period of time but it's very clear how well thought of Eamonn is," said Gray.