Tom Huddlestone: Derby County midfielder says play-offs are 'minimum' target

Tom Huddlestone made 31 appearances in the Premier League for Hull last season

Securing a Championship play-off place is the very least Derby County should be aiming for this season, says new signing Tom Huddlestone.

The 30-year-old has joined from Hull City for a fee believed to be about £2m, 12 years after leaving the Rams to join Tottenham.

Huddlestone told BBC Derby Sport he was "buzzing" to be back at Pride Park.

"We should definitely be looking at automatic promotion. But the play-offs are a bare minimum," he said.

Huddlestone, who has four full England caps, has played the majority of his career in the Premier League since his move to London in 2005 and is eager to return to the top flight.

He said the experience and strength of the squad mean Gary Rowett's team are in a great position to enable them to make a swift return having been relegated with Hull last season.

"It is an unbelievable facility to come to work," added Huddlestone. "Once the move was on the table I was very excited.

"Tactically and physically I feel as good as I ever have done. I think the manager has got a good blend.

"I left at 18 after two years in the first team. It's a long time ago, but I know a few of the lads from other clubs and it's nice to see some familiar faces.

"I am buzzing. When I left I always said I would like to come back at some stage and I am only 30. I have a good few years left in me and hopefully we can get back in the Premier League."