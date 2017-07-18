Aberdeen: Manager Derek McInnes extends contract, along with Tony Docherty

Derek McInnes (right) and his assistant Tony Docherty joined the Dons in 2013

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty have signed contract extensions until 2020.

McInnes, who turned down the chance to move to Sunderland last month, replaced Craig Brown as Dons boss in 2013 and the following year led the club to their first trophy in 19 years by winning the League Cup.

In 2015, McInnes and Docherty signed new contracts until 2019.

"I am committed to trying to bring more success to the club," McInnes said.

Aberdeen have finished second to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership three years running and were also runners-up to Brendan Rodgers' side in the Scottish Cup and League Cup in 2016-17.

McInnes, who said he was "delighted" to agree the new deal, added: "With the excellent squad of players we have and the backing of our brilliant supporters, it is important we keep driving forward both on and off the pitch and maximise our full potential as a club.

Chairman Stewart Milne and Derek McInnes after the Dons' League Cup triumph in 2014

"I love working for the club and our aim must always be to have a competitive, confident Aberdeen team on the pitch, producing young players and training professionally in a modern facility that is in keeping with the ambitious club we are."

McInnes started his managerial career at St Johnstone in 2007 and four years later landed a move to Bristol City. After two years at Ashton Gate he was sacked and soon returned north to take over at Pittodrie.

His success at the Dons attracted the interest of Sunderland after they sacked manager David Moyes, but following talks McInnes decided against a switch to the Stadium of Light.

Dons chairman Stewart Milne said: "I mentioned recently that Derek and Tony had demonstrated their loyalty to and ambitions for the club when they elected to remain and this contract extension reaffirms that. This is great news for everyone connected to Aberdeen Football Club and gives us a real boost ahead of the new season.

"I would again urge the supporters, as they always do, to get right behind Derek, Tony and the team and really make a difference for what promises to be another exciting, and hopefully ultimately, successful season."