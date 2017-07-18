Match ends, Austria Women 1, Switzerland Women 0.
Austria Women 1-0 Switzerland Women
Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic was shown the first red card at a Women's Euros since 2009 as Austria took advantage to win their Group C opener in Deventer.
The Swiss were already trailing to Nina Burger's first-time near-post finish for Austria before half-time.
Kiwic then denied Burger a clear attempt on goal, bringing her down just outside the area on the hour mark.
Austria Women, playing in their first ever match at a major tournament, held onto the lead to make a winning start.
Group C seeds France will get their campaign under way against Iceland at 19:45 BST in Tilburg.
Kiwic's dismissal was the first at a Women's European Championship since England's Casey Stoney was shown the only red card of Euro 2009, in a 2-1 loss to Italy.
Chelsea forward Ramona Bachmann offered Switzerland's strongest threat going forward, but her late effort was deflected over the bar.
Austria's lively captain Burger dinked over from close range in the closing stages with the best chance to make it 2-0.
The two sides - who have both lost to England in friendlies since April - were playing in their first match at a European Championship finals, although the Swiss did feature at the 2015 World Cup.
England face Scotland in their Group D opener on Wednesday (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Austria Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 6SchiechtlSubstituted forSchnaderbeckat 77'minutes
- 7Wenninger
- 13KirchbergerBooked at 55mins
- 19Aschauer
- 17Puntigam
- 18Feiersinger
- 9Zadrazil
- 15BillaSubstituted forPintherat 83'minutes
- 20MakasSubstituted forProhaskaat 39'minutes
- 10BurgerBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 2Georgieva
- 3Naschenweng
- 4Pinther
- 5Maierhofer
- 8Prohaska
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 12Enzinger
- 14Dunst
- 16Eder
- 21Pfeiler
- 22Klein
- 23Grossinger
Switzerland Women
- 1Thalmann
- 9Crnogorcevic
- 14KiwicBooked at 60mins
- 15AbbéBooked at 19minsSubstituted forBernauerat 57'minutes
- 5Maritz
- 13Wälti
- 11Dickenmann
- 7Moser
- 10Bachmann
- 16HummSubstituted forAigbogunat 57'minutes
- 6ReutelerSubstituted forBrunnerat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brunner
- 3Terchoun
- 4Rinast
- 8Zehnder
- 12Michel
- 17Betschart
- 18Calligaris
- 19Aigbogun
- 20Mauron
- 21Friedli
- 22Bernauer
- 23Bürki
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Austria Women 1, Switzerland Women 0.
Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Verena Aschauer (Austria Women).
Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nadine Prohaska (Austria Women).
Vanessa Bernauer (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (Austria Women).
Attempt saved. Viktoria Pinther (Austria Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nina Burger.
Attempt missed. Nina Burger (Austria Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Offside, Switzerland Women. Martina Moser tries a through ball, but Eseosa Aigbogun is caught offside.
Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Viktoria Schnaderbeck.
Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Noelle Maritz.
Noelle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sarah Zadrazil (Austria Women) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria Women. Viktoria Pinther replaces Nicole Billa.
Offside, Austria Women. Sarah Puntigam tries a through ball, but Laura Feiersinger is caught offside.
Offside, Switzerland Women. Lara Dickenmann tries a through ball, but Ramona Bachmann is caught offside.
Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Verena Aschauer.
Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Noelle Maritz.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland Women) because of an injury.
Offside, Austria Women. Nicole Billa tries a through ball, but Nina Burger is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria Women. Viktoria Schnaderbeck replaces Katharina Schiechtl because of an injury.
Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.
Attempt saved. Vanessa Bernauer (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.
Booking
Nina Burger (Austria Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Noelle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nina Burger (Austria Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Carina Wenninger (Austria Women) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Martina Moser (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Virginia Kirchberger (Austria Women).
Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Jana Brunner.
Attempt missed. Vanessa Bernauer (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jana Brunner.
Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carina Wenninger (Austria Women).