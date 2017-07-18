Simon Church: Wales striker turns down Hibernian offer

Simon Church helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi finals

Wales striker Simon Church has turned down a contract offer from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Church spent a week training with Hibs, but says the deal was not good enough for him to relocate his family from Berkshire.

The 28-year-old is considering offers from abroad instead.

"Ideally I'd like to stay in the UK, but if there's an offer from abroad that's too good to turn down I'd have to look at it," he said.

Church is a free agent after a hip injury ruined his spell at Dutch Eredivisie side Roda JC Kerkrade in 2016-17.

He is still based in Berkshire after beginning his career at Reading, before signing for Charlton Athletic in 2013 and then MK Dons two years later.

The striker went on loan at the end of the 2015-16 season to Hibernian's Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

"Hibernian offered me a deal, but it's not quite right for us in terms of moving the family up to Scotland," Church told BBC Radio Wales.

"It's not ideal (to be without a club) because clubs are well into their pre-season schedules and signing players.

"But I'm keeping on top of my fitness and I'm hopeful something will come up."