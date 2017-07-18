Marko Arnautovic: West Ham agree £24m deal for Stoke City and Austria forward

By Juliette Ferrington

BBC Sport

Marko Arnautovic
Marko Arnautovic has made 145 appearances for Stoke in all competitions, scoring 26 times

West Ham have agreed a deal with Stoke City for the signing of Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.

West Ham had already seen two bids rejected but it is understood Stoke have now accepted a fee in the region of £24m.

Arnautovic, 28, joined Stoke from Werder Bremen four years ago and is just 12 months into a four-year contract with the Potters.

He scored seven times in 35 games in all competitions last season.

The Hammers signed Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.

