Marko Arnautovic: West Ham agree £24m deal for Stoke City and Austria forward
West Ham have agreed a deal with Stoke City for the signing of Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.
West Ham had already seen two bids rejected but it is understood Stoke have now accepted a fee in the region of £24m.
Arnautovic, 28, joined Stoke from Werder Bremen four years ago and is just 12 months into a four-year contract with the Potters.
He scored seven times in 35 games in all competitions last season.
The Hammers signed Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.
