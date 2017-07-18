Friendly: Chippenham 1-2 Newport County

From the section

Sanchez Watt of Newport County (R) is tackled by Chippenham's Dan Dowman

Newport County continued their preparations for 2017-18 with a 2-1 friendly win at National League South side Chippenham Town, fielding different line-ups in each half.

Robbie Willmott's early goal was cancelled out by ex-Exile Andy Sandell.

Striker Marlon Jackson won the game for Newport with 15 minutes to go as five trialists featured for the visitors.

Newport travel to Merthyr Town on Wednesday before another friendly at Gloucester City on Saturday.