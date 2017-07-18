Kilmarnock: Chris Burke joins Rugby Park side on one-year deal

Chris Burke was named as a trialist during Kilmarnock's pre-season

Kilmarnock have signed former Rangers and Ross County winger Chris Burke on a one-year deal.

Burke, 33, played as a trialist during Kilmarnock's pre-season win over Livingston and had been training with the club.

"Chris had many options available to him so I'm thrilled that he will be a Kilmarnock player for the upcoming season," said manager Lee McCulloch.

"He's a great signing for the fans and the dressing room."

Burke started his career at Ibrox before moving to England to have spells with Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forrest.

Capped seven times for Scotland, Burke was part of the Rangers team which won the 2004/05 Scottish Premiership title, and also was in the side which won the 2007/08 Scottish League Cup.

McCulloch told the Kilmarnock website: "Chris has had a great career to date and has played at the highest level. With his experience, Chris can pass this on to the youngsters coming through."