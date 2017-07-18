Ollie Watkins: Brentford sign forward from Exeter City

Ollie Watkins was part of the Exeter side that lost the League Two play-off final to Blackpool last season

Brentford have signed forward Ollie Watkins from League Two side Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed an initial four-year contract, with the option for a further 12 months, at Griffin Park.

Watkins was named the EFL's Young Player of the Year last season after scoring 16 goals in 52 games to help the Grecians reach the play-offs.

"Ollie is a player with an awful lot of potential," Bees head coach Dean Smith told the club website.

"He showed last season what great talent he has and he has developed into a goalscorer. There is more development to come and we believe we can bring that out of him. I am very pleased that he is now playing for Brentford."

Devon-born Watkins made his debut for Exeter in May 2014 and scored a total of 26 goals in 78 appearances for the club.

