Funso Ojo: Scunthorpe United sign Belgian midfielder on three-year contract

Funso Ojo started his professional career at PSV Eindhoven and has also played for Beerschot AC, Royal Antwerp and FC Dordrecht

Scunthorpe United have signed Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo on a free transfer following his departure from Dutch side Willem II.

The 25-year-old, who is a former team-mate of Iron striker Kevin van Veen at PSV Eindhoven, has agreed a three-year contract at Glanford Park.

He has spent the last two seasons with Willem II, making almost 60 Eredivisie appearances.

Ojo, a Belgium Under-21 international, is Scunthorpe's fourth summer signing.

