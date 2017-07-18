Funso Ojo: Scunthorpe United sign Belgian midfielder on three-year contract
Scunthorpe United have signed Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo on a free transfer following his departure from Dutch side Willem II.
The 25-year-old, who is a former team-mate of Iron striker Kevin van Veen at PSV Eindhoven, has agreed a three-year contract at Glanford Park.
He has spent the last two seasons with Willem II, making almost 60 Eredivisie appearances.
Ojo, a Belgium Under-21 international, is Scunthorpe's fourth summer signing.
