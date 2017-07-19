Spain Women 2-0 Portugal Women

From the section

Vicky Losada scored her sixth goal at a European Championship for Spain

Spain began their Women's Euro 2017 campaign with a comfortable victory over Portugal in Group D.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vicky Losada collected Andrea Pereira's pass to score the opener for Spain.

Spain doubled their lead just before half-time when Amanda Sampedro was left unmarked in the box to head home.

Losada almost grabbed a third goal late on, but her curling effort was pushed over by Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Morais.

Portugal failed to get a shot on target in the match, seeing their opponents have 76% possession in the match.

The group's other two teams, England and Scotland, play at 19:45 BST on Wednesday.