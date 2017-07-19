Match ends, Spain Women 2, Portugal Women 0.
Spain Women 2-0 Portugal Women
Spain began their Women's Euro 2017 campaign with a comfortable victory over Portugal in Group D.
Former Arsenal midfielder Vicky Losada collected Andrea Pereira's pass to score the opener for Spain.
Spain doubled their lead just before half-time when Amanda Sampedro was left unmarked in the box to head home.
Losada almost grabbed a third goal late on, but her curling effort was pushed over by Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Morais.
Portugal failed to get a shot on target in the match, seeing their opponents have 76% possession in the match.
The group's other two teams, England and Scotland, play at 19:45 BST on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Spain Women
- 13Paños García-Villamil
- 3Torrejón Moya
- 5Pereira Cejudo
- 4Paredes Hernández
- 21OuahabiSubstituted forLeón Cebriánat 89'minutes
- 8Sampedro Bustos
- 15Meseguer Bellido
- 14Losada Gómez
- 22Caldentey Oliver
- 10Hermoso FuentesSubstituted forVilas Donoat 65'minutes
- 11Putellas SeguraSubstituted forLatorre Viñalsat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gallardo Nunez
- 2Jimenez Delgado
- 6Torrecilla Reyes
- 7Corredera Rueda
- 9Vilas Dono
- 12Quiñones
- 16López
- 17García Pérez
- 18Gonzalez Rodriguez
- 19Latorre Viñals
- 20León Cebrián
- 23Nicart
Portugal Women
- 12Sousa Barros Morais
- 9Marques Borges
- 4García Rebelo
- 15da Silva Costa
- 14Jácome Silva
- 11Ferreira Pinto
- 17Marques
- 20Lira PiresSubstituted forAntunesat 71'minutes
- 7Pires Neto
- 16Abreu Sousa SilvaSubstituted forRamos Luísat 85'minutes
- 10Oliveira LeiteSubstituted forTrindade Coruche Mendesat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Marreiros
- 2Amaral Mendes
- 3Pega Infante
- 5Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
- 6Alexandra Norton
- 8Ramos Luís
- 13Figueira Pinto
- 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
- 19Da Costa
- 21Silva
- 22Campos Costa
- 23Antunes
- Referee:
- Pernilla Larsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain Women 2, Portugal Women 0.
Attempt saved. Bárbara (Spain Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vicky Losada.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain Women. Mapi León replaces Leila Ouahabi.
Offside, Spain Women. Vicky Losada tries a through ball, but Amanda Sampedro is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal Women. Laura Luís replaces Diana Silva.
Corner, Spain Women. Conceded by Dolores Silva.
Attempt blocked. Mariona (Spain Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mari Paz Vilas (Spain Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amanda Sampedro.
Foul by Mari Paz Vilas (Spain Women).
Ana Borges (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain Women. Bárbara replaces Alexia Putellas.
Attempt missed. Mari Paz Vilas (Spain Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amanda Sampedro.
Foul by Irene Paredes (Spain Women).
Ana Borges (Portugal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Silvia Meseguer (Spain Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Spain Women. Conceded by Patricia Morais.
Corner, Spain Women. Conceded by Patricia Morais.
Attempt saved. Vicky Losada (Spain Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal Women. Mélissa Antunes replaces Suzane Pires.
Attempt missed. Alexia Putellas (Spain Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women).
Attempt missed. Silvia Meseguer (Spain Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mariona following a set piece situation.
Marta Torrejón (Spain Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cláudia Neto (Portugal Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Spain Women. Mari Paz Vilas replaces Jenni Hermoso.
Foul by Leila Ouahabi (Spain Women).
Cláudia Neto (Portugal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jenni Hermoso (Spain Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jenni Hermoso (Spain Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Suzane Pires (Portugal Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal Women. Carolina Mendes replaces Ana Leite.
Attempt missed. Cláudia Neto (Portugal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diana Silva.
Silvia Meseguer (Spain Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cláudia Neto (Portugal Women).
Foul by Amanda Sampedro (Spain Women).
Cláudia Neto (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mariona (Spain Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dolores Silva (Portugal Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Spain Women 2, Portugal Women 0.