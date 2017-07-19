Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, QPR, Southampton, Manchester City, St Johnstone, Brighton, Chelsea, Liverpool, Hull, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Andrew Robertson's former club, Dundee United, are poised to receive an £800,000 bonus should he complete his move to Liverpool, with the 23-year-old Scotland left-back having flown home from Hull City's pre-season training camp to undergo a medical. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic have opened formal talks with Queens Park Rangers over a deal for Steven Caulker, the 25-year-old central defender who is out of favour at Loftus Road and who Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has vowed to help overcome personal problems. (Scottish Sun)

Southampton are preparing a move for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan after the 20-year-old's successful spell on a similar transfer to Celtic.(Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is confident that Leigh Griffiths would never do anything that would force him out of the club despite the striker's latest brush with authorities - he is facing a Uefa charge of provoking rival fans during last week's Champions League qualifier against Linfield. (The Herald)

Brendan Rodgers hopes Leigh Griffiths has learned his lesson from a potential one-match Uefa ban and the manager warned the striker his place in the Celtic team will be under threat unless he behaves himself.(The Scotsman)

Former Rangers full-back Paolo Vanoli has joined compatriot Antonio Conte's Chelsea staff as the Stamford Bridge boss penned new two-year deal with the English champions. (Daily Record)

French trialist Romain Habran, the 23-year-old winger who has left Paris St Germain, was given a chance to play his way into a St Johnstone deal in yesterday's 1-0 closed-doors win over Rangers after impressing during a second-half cameo in the 3-0 weekend win over Sunderland.(The Courier)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has called for calm in the face of concern after his misfiring side failed to hit the target in a closed-door defeat by St Johnstone. (The National)

Former Rangers defender Colin Hendry's son, Callum, scored St Johnstone's winner in their closed-doors friendly match against Rangers.(Daily Record)

Rangers are set to be followed by 10,000 supporters when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday for a friendly on Sunday 30 July. (The Scotsman)

Former Motherwell forward Jamie Murphy, who helped Brighton win promotion last season, is determined to do Scotland proud in the English Premier League after revealing his team-mates have mocked the standard of football north of the border.(The Herald)

Midfielder Craig Sibbald, who is out of contract with Falkirk, has returned to the Scottish Championship club for treatment on a hip injury picked up on trial with Luton Town. (Deadline News)

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones will have another look at Falkirk's Craig Sibbald once the midfielder recovers from a groin strain picked up in Slovenia.(Luton Today)

Scotland captain Gemma Fay has laughed off the revelation that England Women watched clips of Braveheart, the Hollywood interpretation of the life of Scottish knight William Wallace, as part of a history lesson ahead of the side's meeting at Euro 2017 and the goalkeeper says that an innate sporting hostility towards the Auld Enemy has prepared her side perfectly for Tuesday's game in Utrecht. (The National)

Opposition politicians have warned Scottish ministers against reducing the size of school playing fields after a Scottish Government document proposed lowering the minimum area required for pitches.(The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Runner Laura Muir is poised to skip next year's Commonwealth Games in Australia to focus on her veterinary medicine degree. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Tonga qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup after Fiji beat Samoa 38-16 in the final match of the Pacific Nations Cup in Apia, a result that means Samoa are now likely to end up alongside Scotland, Ireland, hosts Japan and a European qualifier in Pool A at the finals. (The Scotsman)

Sandy Lyle says he only walked off the course during the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale, the scene of this year's event, because of a nerve problem in his finger that was only properly diagnosed five years ago.(The Scotsman)