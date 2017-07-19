Eldin Jakupovic: Leicester sign goalkeeper from Hull on three-year deal

Eldin Jakupovic has won one cap for Switzerland

Leicester City have signed goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old joined Hull in 2012 and played 22 times last season as they were relegated to the Championship.

He faces competition for a starting spot at Leicester from first-choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 30.

"I'm going to fight and I'm here to push. A healthy competition is always good and that's only a positive thing," Jakupovic told LCFC TV.

The Bosnia-born keeper has flown out to Hong Kong to join the Foxes squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy.