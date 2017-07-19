Rangers' fit-again Danny Wilson ready to battle newcomers for starting place

Danny Wilson faces rivalry from Bruno Alves and others for a first-team place

Rangers' Danny Wilson hopes extra competition will help him reach top form as he looks to see off Bruno Alves and Fabio Cardoso for a starting place.

The 25-year-old Scot has been sidelined for three months through injury but returned to play 45 minutes of a friendly defeat by St Johnstone.

"There was always going to be new defenders coming in," said Wilson.

"There is good competition there for the places, which should bring out the best in everybody."

Portugal centre-backs Alves, who has arrived from Cagliari, and Cardoso, previously of Vitoria Setubal, are among nine players recruited by compatriot Pedro Caixinha.

"I spoke to the manager at the end of last season and he said he was going to bring some players in," Wilson told Rangers TV.

Fabio Cardoso made his Rangers debut against Progres Niederkorn in Europa League qualifying

"I just need to concentrate on getting myself fit and giving myself the best opportunity to get back in the team."

Wilson, who has five Scotland caps, was delighted to face Saints in the closed-doors game at the Rangers Training Centre despite losing to a late goal.

"I was delighted to get back playing because it has been quite a while now," he added.

"It is 11 weeks since I got injured. It has been a lot of hard work with the physios, so I am just glad to be back out there. I have obviously missed a few games, so I am just playing catch-up now in terms of fitness."