Newport County: Joss Labadie in race to play before new season
- From the section Football
Newport County captain Joss Labadie will not be cleared to play in any of the club's pre-season friendly matches.
The 26-year-old midfielder has undergone surgery on a wrist injury.
But the club hope Labadie will be able to play in a game against Swansea behind closed doors before their opening League Two game against Stevenage on 5 August.
"We're trying to get him to play against Swansea at Spytty Park," said first team coach Wayne Hatswell.
"I think he's seeing a specialist to get a new splint on the day after the Northampton game [29 July] so that would give him the all clear."
Labadie missed the 2-1 win over Chippenham and will not play in the matches against Merthyr (19 July), Gloucester City (22 July), Barry Town (25 July) and Northampton.