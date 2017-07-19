Josh Passley: Dover Athletic sign former Fulham and Dagenham full-back

From the section

Josh Passley (right) played against Whitehawk for Dagenham before later signing for them.

National League side Dover Athletic have signed former Fulham defender Josh Passley on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old made two senior appearances while at Craven Cottage and had loan spells at Shrewsbury and Portsmouth.

After leaving Fulham, he spent the 2015-16 season at Dagenham & Redbridge, playing 38 times in League Two.

Last season, Passley made 13 appearances in National League South for Whitehawk.

