Alex Penny: Peterborough United in talks to sign Nuneaton Town defender

Alex Penny would follow in the footsteps of Peterborough midfielder Callum Chettle in making the move from Nuneaton to Posh

Peterborough United are in talks to sign Nuneaton Town defender Alex Penny, according to Posh manager Grant McCann.

The 20-year-old former Hull City youth player has been on trial with the League One side and played in Tuesday's pre-season friendly game with Ipswich.

"We're going speak to Alex on Wednesday and see where all are, Nuneaton and us, and take it from there," McCann told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Penny would become Posh's eighth signing of the summer if he joins.