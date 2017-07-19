Vito Mannone: Reading sign Sunderland goalkeeper in £2m deal
Reading have signed Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £2m.
The 29-year-old underwent a medical on Wednesday after agreeing personal terms and a three-year contract.
Mannone, who joinedthe Bl;ack Cats from Arsenal in 2013, made 13 appearances in all competitions last season.
The Italian's arrival bolsters Jaap Stam's goalkeeping options following the departure of Ali Al-Habsi to Saudi club Al-Hilal.
Sunderland also sold England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to Everton earlier this summer.
